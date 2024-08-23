Do we need a Central law for protection of healthcare professionals? | The Hindu parley podcast

Following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the issue of violence against healthcare workers has come to the forefront, with medical professionals across India demanding the enactment of a Central law to protect healthcare workers. In 2019, a Bill on this issue was drafted by the Central government, but it never saw the light of day.

Can a Central law ensure security for healthcare professionals at work? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: R.V. Asokan, national president of the Indian Medical Association; Shanthi Ravindranath, doctor-activist, is Secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality

Host: C. Maya

