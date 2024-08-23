GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Do we need a Central law for protection of healthcare professionals? | The Hindu parley podcast

Published - August 23, 2024 02:08 am IST

C Maya
C Maya

Following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the issue of violence against healthcare workers has come to the forefront, with medical professionals across India demanding the enactment of a Central law to protect healthcare workers. In 2019, a Bill on this issue was drafted by the Central government, but it never saw the light of day.

Can a Central law ensure security for healthcare professionals at work? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: R.V. Asokan, national president of the Indian Medical Association; Shanthi Ravindranath, doctor-activist, is Secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality

Host: C. Maya

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

