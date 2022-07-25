Do the new Forest Conservation Rules favour private developers? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath July 25, 2022 15:22 IST

Kanchi Kohli speaks to us on the updates to the Forest Conservation Rules, and whether they affect the rights of forest dwellers.

On June 28, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFC) notified an updated version of Forest Conservation Rules, under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. The changes have prompted criticism that the rules will now empower private developers to divert forest land for commercial purposes without first taking the consent of forest dwellers, as required by the Forest Rights Act, 2006. What exactly are the changes brought about by the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022? Do they really a pose a threat to the rights of forest-dwelling Adivasi communities? How will they change the approval procedures under the Forest Conservation Act? Guest: Kanchi Kohli from the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



