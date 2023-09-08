HamberMenu
Do subsidies and safety nets take focus away from generating jobs? | The Hindu Parley podcast

September 08, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Kunal Shankar

Despite India posting impressive economic growth numbers, employment has not seen a commensurate increase. With five States going to the polls at the end of the year, political parties have been announcing several promises, largely to address concerns of price rise of essentials.

Are these promises a distraction from providing solutions to what appears to be a systemic concern – jobless growth? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Praveen Chakravarty, a political economist & Chairman of the Data Analytics department of the Congress party; M. Suresh Babu, Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Host: Kunal Shankar

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

