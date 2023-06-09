Do production-linked incentives for manufacturing work? | The Hindu Parley Podcast

June 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

In a recent note, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan questioned the success of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in boosting India’s domestic manufacturing and exports. The PLI scheme was introduced by the Centre in 2020. Lakhs of crores of rupees have been allocated towards subsidising companies that manufacture in India. The Centre believes that the PLI scheme has boosted the domestic manufacturing sector, but critics have questioned its success.

Do PLI schemes for manufacturing work? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Arun Kumar, a retired professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Nagesh Kumar, Director of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development

Host: Prashanth Perumal

Read the parley article here

