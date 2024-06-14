GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Do coalition governments slow down the economic reforms agenda? | The Hindu parley podcast

Published - June 14, 2024 01:38 am IST

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

Until the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 282 seats and Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode to power, India had had coalition governments for 21 years. Ten years later, the BJP has 240 seats in the Lok Sabha and India once again has a coalition government in power. Fitch had stated that coalition politics and a weakened mandate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could make it challenging to pass legislation on the more ambitious parts of the reform agenda.

Do coalition governments slow down the economic reforms agenda? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: K.K. Kailash, Department of Political Science of the Hyderabad University; Sanjay Ruparelia, Associate Professor in the Department of Politics and Public administration at Toronto Metropolitan University and also the Author of Divided We Govern: Coalition Politics in Modern India

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

Read the parley article here.

