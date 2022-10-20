Dissecting caste discrimination in Indian universities from admissions to placements: Part 1 - IITs | Data Point podcast

Sonikka Loganathan October 20, 2022 11:53 IST

Data reveals that despite receiving hundreds of PhD applications, some IITs and many departments hardly accepted any candidates from SC/ST/OBC PhD backgrounds. In this episode, The Hindu, in conversation with Ajantha Subramanian, dissects the caste bias at entry, exit and during the course at IITs.

In July, The Hindu’s data team published a story that revealed major disparities in the admission rate of PhD candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other backward classes backgrounds. Data released by the Lok Sabha found that in nine IITs, across India, the acceptance rate for SC/ST/OBC PhD candidates was at or below 8%, despite all of these universities receiving hundreds of applications. This is happening despite having reservations in place. What is going on behind the scenes at India’s top universities and how did this kind of structural and systemic form of discrimination ferment itself into higher education? This is the first episode of a two-part series, examining this caste-based discrimination, and the impact it has. Guest: Ajantha Subramanian, Professor of Anthropology and South Asian Studies at Harvard University; author of “The Caste of Merit: Engineering Education in India,” which tracks the relationship between meritocracy and democracy in India, in order to understand the production of merit as a form of caste property and its implications for democratic transformation. Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan Listen to more Data Point podcasts:



