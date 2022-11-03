Podcast

Dissecting caste discrimination from admissions to placements: Part 2 - IITs, IIMs and beyond | Data Point podcast

Last week, The Hindu released part one of our two-part series on caste discrimination in India’s elite institutions for higher education. Although IITs and IIMs really constitute a sliver of India’s higher educational institutions, they still manage to exert a disproportionate normative influence on debates surrounding higher education, because they are seen as the standard bearers.

In this episode, we expand on this to gain a better understanding of the experience students from backward classes have, while also seeing how this discrimination manifests in IIMs.

Deepak Malghan: Chemical engineer, ecological economist and faculty at IIM Bangalore, who advocates against caste discrimination.

Pranav Jeevan: currently a PhD candidate in Artificial Intelligence at IIT Bombay. He has earlier studied Quantum Computing in IIT Madras and Robotics at IIT Kanpur.

Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan

