MG Motor recently launched the MG Windsor, a crossover utility vehicle, that looks to disrupt the EV market with a new ownership model. In today’s episode, we’re joined by Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of MG Motor India, to get more details about the company’s take on EVs, government policies, consumer preference and battery as a service business model.

Guest: Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of MG Motor India

Host: John Xavier

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.