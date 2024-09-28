GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disrupting the Indian EV market | The Interface podcast

Gaurav Gupta joins John Xavier to discuss MG Motor’s take on EVs, and government policies regarding electric vehicles in India and abroad.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:20 pm IST

John Xavier

MG Motor recently launched the MG Windsor, a crossover utility vehicle, that looks to disrupt the EV market with a new ownership model. In today’s episode, we’re joined by Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of MG Motor India, to get more details about the company’s take on EVs, government policies, consumer preference and battery as a service business model. 

Guest: Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of MG Motor India

Host: John Xavier

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:20 pm IST

