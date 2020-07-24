Podcast

Director of the Oxford vaccine group on coronavirus endgame scenarios | In Focus podcast

India will have to deliver vaccine on a scale never seen before, says Oxford scientist Andrew Pollard

Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and Chief Investigator on its COVID-19 trials, have been at the forefront of research, most significantly regarding vaccine development. The remarkable progress made by Professor Pollard and his team, captured by data published this week in the Lancet, holds out hope that an effective and safe vaccine might be available earlier than originally assumed, during 2021.

Guest: Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and Chief Investigator on its COVID-19 trials

Host: Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu

Read the story here

Related Articles

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 6:54:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/director-of-the-oxford-vaccine-group-on-coronavirus-endgame-scenarios-in-focus-podcast/article32184321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY