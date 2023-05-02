HamberMenu
Ding Liren: Can the new World Chess Champion become the best player in the world? | In Focus podcast

Rakesh Rao speaks to us about the latest world chess champion Ding Liren, and what it means for the chess world to have its latest champion from China. 

May 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

G. Sampath

Chess has a new world champion – 30-year-old Ding Liren from China. He defeated Russia’a world no. 2 Ian Nepomniatchi to become only the 17 th player in chess history to wear this crown. He is the first ever Chinese and the first Asian since Viswanathan Anand to be achieve this.

This year’s world title championship match took place under the looming absence of defending champion Magnus Carlsen, who refused to defend his title citing a lack of motivation. Interestingly enough, speaking to the media after his victory, Liren remarked, “For me, it’s not so important to become world champion. I always wanted to become the best player in the world.” Will Liren, who wears the mantle of ‘world champion’, be accepted as the best player in the world? Will Carlsen ever come back to pit himself against the new world champion? And what does it mean for the chess world to have its latest world champion from Asia, and from China in particular?

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports) at The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

