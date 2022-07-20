Did Joe Biden get what he wanted from his West Asia visit? | In Focus podcast

July 20, 2022 14:52 IST

Stanly Johny speaks to us on the objectives behind the American president’s West Asia visit, and the possible deals and agreements that were discussed during the tour.

Joe Biden has just concluded his first visit to the Middle East as American President. His four-day visit included stops in Israel, the West Bank, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where he held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and attended a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

What exactly was the purpose and agenda of Biden’s tour? Is it about further normalising relations between Israel and the Arab States with an eye on Iran? Is it about mending relations with Saudi Arabia? Or is it about getting Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production?

Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

