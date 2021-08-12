Did India under-perform at the Olympics? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The Tokyo Olympics is over and the euphoria generated by India’s best haul of seven medals at the Games — a gold, two silver and four bronze — is beginning to fade away. It is now time to discus whether India could have done better. Before the country’s largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes left for Tokyo, there were talks of a double-digit medal tally. That didn’t happen and India’s performance placed it 48th among 93 medal-winning nations.

Here we discuss whether India under-performed at Tokyo?.

Guests: Ronjan Sodhi, a two-time world shooting champion, and a recipient of the Khel Ratna Award; Mervyn Fernandis, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-winning Indian hockey team.

Host: Rakesh Rao

