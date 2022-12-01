  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi: Angry for missing penalty, but Argentina came out stronger after my mistake

Denied & delayed: Is the RTI process becoming more restrictive and less pro-people | Data Point podcast

As the number of RTIs pending and filed grows, answers are becoming increasingly delayed and vague. In this episode, The Hindu unpacks why this is happening. 

December 01, 2022 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan

The Right to Information Act was passed in 2005, and it gives citizens access to the records of central and state governments. This act gives people the power to question the government, making it a key part of maintaining a healthy democracy. 

But the act isn’t as foolproof as it seems. When it works, the act is a powerful tool, that can uncover major issues in areas that fall under the government. But with issues like vacancies in information commissions, a reluctance to be transparent and delays with appeals and complaints, the act’s power seems to be getting weaker. In this episode, The Hindu speaks with journalists and RTI experts about these issues, and how it is affecting the law.

Guest

Anjali Bhardwaj: RTI Activist, founding member of Satark Nagrik Sangathan 

Saurav Das: independent investigative journalist and a transparency activist

Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan

Listen to more Data Point podcasts:

Related Topics

Data Point podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.