Denied & delayed: Is the RTI process becoming more restrictive and less pro-people | Data Point podcast

December 01, 2022 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

The Right to Information Act was passed in 2005, and it gives citizens access to the records of central and state governments. This act gives people the power to question the government, making it a key part of maintaining a healthy democracy.

But the act isn’t as foolproof as it seems. When it works, the act is a powerful tool, that can uncover major issues in areas that fall under the government. But with issues like vacancies in information commissions, a reluctance to be transparent and delays with appeals and complaints, the act’s power seems to be getting weaker. In this episode, The Hindu speaks with journalists and RTI experts about these issues, and how it is affecting the law.

Guest:

Anjali Bhardwaj: RTI Activist, founding member of Satark Nagrik Sangathan

Saurav Das: independent investigative journalist and a transparency activist

Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan

