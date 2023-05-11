HamberMenu
Delhi’s G-20 Demolitions: Are the state authorities following established law and procedures? | In Focus podcast

Mukta Joshi speaks to us about Delhi’s demolition drives ahead of the G-20 summit, and how these evictions affect the residents of these areas. 

May 11, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

G. Sampath

Delhi has been witnessing a series of demolition drives of working-class neighborhoods. These demolitions are being carried out as part of a ‘beautification’ drive ahead of the G-20 Summit in Delhi in September this year. Places where citizens’ homes were reduced to rubble included neighborhoods in Mehrauli and Ghosiya Colony, Tughlaqabad, Kashmere Gate, and Moolchand Basti at Rajghat.

Residents whose homes were destroyed have alleged that demolitions were carried out in complete violation of laws and rules that regulate demolitions and evictions. Many have said that eviction notices were only served as the bulldozers were rolling into their street.

What are the laws that govern demolitions and evictions in Delhi? Did the municipal authorities follow them? How did the evictions affect livelihoods and the lives of children?

Guest: Mukta Joshi, Legal Research Lead with Land Conflict Watch.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

