Is Delhi set to have even worse air quality this winter compared to previous years? | In Focus podcast

Gufran Beig joins us in this episode to explain the link between climate change and air quality in Delhi, as well as the strategies and policies needed for a better winter.

Updated - October 07, 2024 05:42 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Delhi winter used to be something everyone looked forward to. But over the past decade, Delhiites have come to dread the winter months due to toxic air quality, which have been linked to a spate of health issues.  

The government has developed a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), and a Winter Action Plan to tackle air pollution. But these measures --- seasonal and crisis-oriented in nature -- have failed to improve the air quality beyond the ‘poor’ level in the October to January period. This year, Delhi’s air quality is expected to be even more toxic compared to previous years due to climate-related factors and meteorological phenomena such as a delayed La Nina.  

What is the link between climate change and air quality in Delhi? Is an emission-focussed approach feasible any longer? And what new strategies and policies are needed so that northern India doesn’t suffocate every winter?  

Guest: Dr Gufran Beig, Chair Professor at NIAS (IISc) and Founder Project Director, SAFAR

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Published - October 07, 2024 05:27 pm IST

