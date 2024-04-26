GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Has the delay in the 2021 Census sparked a data crisis in public health science? | In Focus podcast

In this episode, Professor T. Sundararaman joins us to talk about challenges stemming from the delayed 2021 census, broader issues concerning data availability, and how we can resolve the data crisis.

April 26, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The delay in conducting the 2021 census seems to have sparked a data crisis, with major implications for the social sector, especially public health policy. This crisis, according to public health analysts, has been worsened by the government’s reluctance to put certain types of data in the public domain, over concerns they might show it in an unflattering light.

In the context of public health, the census is important because it forms the basis for national and state health surveys. So, how are the country’s policy-makers and social scientists managing with 2011 census data in 2024? What are the problems seen in the implementation of government welfare schemes such as PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) due to unavailability of up-to-date data? What’s the status today with regard to transparency and professional autonomy in the collection, scrutiny and publication of data that’s central to the public health discourse?

Guest: Professor T Sundararaman, a public health expert, who has served as Executive Director of National Health Systems Resource Centre and as Dean and Professor at the School of Health Systems Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / population and census / health / population

