In this episode, we are in conversation with A. Soundararajan, the honorary president of the recently formed Samsung India Workers Union, to better understand the reasons for the labour unrest at one of the South Korean manufacturing giant’s flagship facilities near Chennai. The 38-day-long workers strike at Samsung India’s factory, which produces a range of products from LED TVs to 5G technology components for the domestic and global market, is the second-longest labour protest in the past 15 years at the Sriperumbudur and Oragadam manufacturing hub in Chennai’s outskirts. The only strike that lasted longer was at the iconic motorbike maker Royal Enfield, also located in the same region. That strike lasted 50 days in 2018. The issues have been similar—better working conditions, honouring overtime pay, and crucially—the recognition of the worker’s union. Samsung is South Korea’s largest family-run business. Its consolidated revenue in FY2023 was approximately $198 billion—more than a tenth of South Korea’s 1.71 trillion dollar GDP for FY 2023. Located on a 22-acre campus, the Sriperumbudur facility is one of two factories operated in India. The other is in Noida. Operating since 2007, the Chennai factory now employs about 1800 workers. They recently formed the Samsung India Workers Union, or SIWU—that represents more than two-thirds of the workers, and SIWU has petitioned the Madras High Court seeking registration of the union. Talking to The Hindu, SIWU’s honorary President, A. Soudarajan, who also heads the Tamil Nadu unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Union - says workers discontentment has been brewing at Samsung almost right from the facility was established in 2007, and that the month-long strike was its manifestation. He gave me an overview of the issues and explained why the workers sought CITU’s intervention. Mr. Soundararajan spoke to us en route to SIWU’s general body meeting in Kancheepuram, where the strike was eventually called off by a unanimous show of hands.

Guest: A. Soundararajan, Samsung India Workers Union’s honorary President

Host: Kunal Shankar

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

