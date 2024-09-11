Decoding the Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy 2024 | In Focus podcast

Today, we bring you a special crossover episode from The Interface hosted by John Xavier

In this episode, we dive into the Uttar Pradesh government’s new social media policy, which encourages influencers to promote the state’s initiatives and achievements with incentives. However, this move has sparked controversy, with opposition parties criticizing it as an attempt to sway public opinion ahead of the upcoming elections.

How does UP’s policy compare to other states? What are the rules for government advertising, and how does this new policy affect influencers and current practices?

Guest: Apar Gupta, a lawyer, tech policy expert, and co-founder of the Internet Freedom Foundation

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: