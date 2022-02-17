Decoding the suspension of the Table Tennis Federation of India | In Focus podcast

Manika Batra feels that the presence of the coach is a basic requirement of every player in an individual sport.

February 17, 2022 19:55 IST

The Delhi High Court, after hearing a case filed by table tennis star Manika Batra, has suspended the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). It has appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the sport for the time being. In the absence of a regular federation to administer the sport, players face an uncertain future. The High Court order has also put the spotlight on the mismanagement that seems to plague many of our sports federations.

So, why did the TTFI get suspended? And what is the likely effect of the High Court order on other sports federations?

Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports),The HinduG. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor,