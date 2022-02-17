Decoding the suspension of the Table Tennis Federation of India | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath February 17, 2022 19:55 IST

Rakesh Rao speaks to us on the TTFI’s suspension and the likely effect of the High Court order on other sports.

Decoding the suspension of the Table Tennis Federation of India | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Rakesh Rao speaks to us on the TTFI’s suspension and the likely effect of the High Court order on other sports.

The Delhi High Court, after hearing a case filed by table tennis star Manika Batra, has suspended the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). It has appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the sport for the time being. In the absence of a regular federation to administer the sport, players face an uncertain future. The High Court order has also put the spotlight on the mismanagement that seems to plague many of our sports federations. So, why did the TTFI get suspended? And what is the likely effect of the High Court order on other sports federations? Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports), The Hindu Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



Our code of editorial values