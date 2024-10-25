GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What role does microRNA play in our cells and why is this vital? | In Focus podcast

In this episode, Reety Arora explains the significance of the discovery of microRNA that led to a Nobel Prize this year, what it’s potential applications are in health and medicine and the status of research currently underway in this field in India.

Updated - October 25, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
Nobel Prize for microRNA find underscores RNA’s primacy in biology

For the fifth time in its history, the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been given for research into RNA. This year’s Nobel Prize winners, Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the prize for discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation. What is microRNA? Why was its discovery important? What are the implications of this for research into human health and diseases? What is the current RNA research ongoing in India? And is RNA now taking centrestage for its importance in maintaining the balance in our cells, critical to good health and life?

Guest: Reety Arora, a molecular biologist, with experience in stem cell biology, cancer research and CRISPR and currently principal scientist and head, R&D, CRISPRBITS, a company based in Bangalore.

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Published - October 25, 2024 05:44 pm IST

