Decoding the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022 | In Focus podcast

Dr Abi T Vanak speaks to us on the amendment bill of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the implications of the various amendments. 

December 12, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

G. Sampath

The Centre is planning to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. It proposes to make more than 60 amendments to this law through an amendment Bill, titled Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022. This Bill, prepared by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is expected to be introduced in Parliament either in the ongoing Winter session or the Budget session.

Among the proposed changes is the inclusion of bestiality as a crime, the recognition of ‘five freedoms’ for animals, and a new category of ‘gruesome cruelty’ which would carry enhanced penalties. What are the various amendments, their implications, and how effective are they?

Guest: Dr Abi T Vanak from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, Bengaluru.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

