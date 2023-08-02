HamberMenu
Decoding the new Israeli law that limits the Supreme Court’s power | In Focus podcast

Stanly Johny joins us to talk about the judicial overhaul plan and whether there is a threat to Israel’s democracy.

August 02, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

On July 24, Israel’s coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu passed a key part of its proposed judicial reforms. The reforms, which essentially aim to give the executive control over the judiciary, had sparked massive protests both inside and outside the Knesset. The Opposition staged a walkout when the Bill came up for vote, and it was passed with 64 votes in favour and zero against, in the 124-member assembly.

So, what does the Bill that was passed mean for Israel’s judiciary? What other proposals are under consideration in the judicial reform package? Is Israeli democracy under threat, as critics of judicial reform say?

Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

