Decoding the Multistate-Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 | In Focus podcast

December 21, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

The Union government introduced the Multi-state Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on December 7. The justifications for the Bill trotted out by the government include: strengthening governance, reforming the electoral process, improving the monitoring mechanisms, and ensure ease of doing business, ensure financial discipline, and making it easier to raise funds.

But Opposition members have criticized sections of the Bill on the grounds that it encroaches into the jurisdictions of States, and seeks to centralize power with the Central government. There is also the question of whether the changes enhance or dilute the autonomy of the multi-state co-ops.

Guest: Prof C Shambu Prasad from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramnaian.

