Decoding the India-China border patrolling agreement | In Focus podcast

Jabin T Jacob speaks to us about what the India-China patrolling pact covers, and the remaining outstanding issues. 

Updated - October 30, 2024 03:24 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This is expected to lead to “disengagement” and eventually a proper resolution of the tensions that had emerged along the India-China border in 2020.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that this agreement is just the “first phase”. What exactly is covered by this patrolling pact? What are the outstanding issues that remain? And what is the significance of the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in the context of this agreement?

Guest: Jabin T Jacob, Associate Professor in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Shiv Nadar University.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Published - October 29, 2024 04:56 pm IST

