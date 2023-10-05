HamberMenu
Decoding the historic decline in financial savings of Indian households | In Focus podcast

Arun Kumar speaks to us about the reasons behind the decline in savings rate in India, and what this means for the country’s growth and investment targets. 

October 05, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The net financial savings of households in India has fallen to a five-decade low of just 5.1% of the GDP in FY 2023. It was 7.2% in FY 2022. This is a worrying development, because a high savings rate has traditionally correlated with a healthy growth rate.

Data released by the RBI also shows that at the same time that household savings have fallen, financial liabilities of households have risen sharply – from 3.8% of GDP in FY 2022 to 5.8% in FY 2023. This is not good news, when viewed alongside the high inflation and high interest rates that we have right now.

So, what are the reasons for the historic decline in savings rate? What does this mean for India’s growth and investment targets? And what does the government need to do to reverse this trend of falling savings rate?

Guest: economist Arun Kumar, Malcolm Adiseshiah Chair Professor at the Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

