Decoding the factors with a bearing on India-Iran relations | In Focus podcast

After Iran’s announcement of a 15-day visa-free policy for Indian tourists, M.K. Bhadrakumar discusses India-Iran relations and outlines the desired outcomes India should aim for in its engagements with Iran.

February 08, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

India and Iran have deep cultural and historical connections. But relations between the two nations have atrophied in recent times.

US sanctions on Iran have been a big factor, leading to India largely curtailing its engagements with the country. But recent developments – visa-free travel for Indians, and Iran’s entry into BRICS -- seem to provide reason for cautious optimism.

What are the key concerns and objectives for Iran and for India when it comes to bilateral engagement? To what extent does American, Israeli and Arab concerns influence India’s approach to Iran, notwithstanding its proclaimed doctrine of ‘strategic autonomy’? And what outcomes should India be aiming for through its engagements with Iran?

Guest: M.K. Bhadrakumar, a strategic analyst and former diplomat who has served in Iran

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

