Decoding the extradition controversy around Sheikh Hasina | In Focus podcast

The Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government Muhammad Yunus has said that his country will seek the extradition of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina. The former Bangladesh prime minister fled to India on August 5th, and has been living Delhi in a safe house ever since.

But now Yunus has said in an interview with The Hindu, that she has been continuing her political activities from India, which is a “problem”. A special tribunal set up in Bangladesh for ‘crimes against humanity’ has also asked Interpol to issue a red notice for the arrest of Hasina. But Bangladesh is yet to directly initiate the process with India for Hasina’s extraction.

What does the extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh say? Why hasn’t Bangladesh initiated extradition proceedings yet, but has already approached Interpol? Will India accede to the extradition request or will it invoke the exemption clauses for political offences?

Guest: Kallol Bhattacharjee from The Hindu’s New Delhi Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: