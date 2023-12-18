Decoding the Constitution Bench’s judgement on Article 370 abrogation | In Focus podcast

December 18, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

While the judgement has been hailed as a historic one, it has also raised concerns regarding the federal system, which is understood to be part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

So, what exactly was the judicial reasoning behind the Supreme Court judgement, and what are its larger implications, especially for other Indian states, and the federal structure?

Guest: Krishnadas Rajagopal, The Hindu’s Legal Correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: