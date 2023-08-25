Decoding Praggnanandhaa’s world-beating run to the Chess World Cup final | In Focus podcast

August 25, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

18-year-old chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has finished as runner-up in the FIDE Chess World Cup held at Baku, Azerbaijan. He held world No 1 Magnus Carlsen to two consecutive draws in classical chess. The match then went to a tie-break, where Carlsen won 1.5-0.5.

This is the first time since V Anand that an Indian has reached the final of the Chess World Cup, and Praggnanandhaa is the third youngest player to achieve this feat. What does this achievement mean for India? How do we rate his performance in this tournament? What is it that separates Carlsen from the rest of the field?

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports) at The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs editor, the Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

