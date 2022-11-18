  1. EPaper
Decoding PARAKH: Why does India need a centralised assessment regulator? | In Focus podcast

Dr Maya John speaks to us on setting up PARAKH, a national level assessment regulator, and why India needs a centralised school regulator. 

November 18, 2022 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

G. Sampath

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), among other things, also envisaged what is being called ‘assessment reform’ – that is, changing the way school students are assessed. With this objective in mind, it recommended setting up a centralized, national-level assessment regulator called PARAKH – Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development.

The government invited international consultants to bid for a contract to help set up PARAKH, and now three global nonprofits – Educational Testing Services (ETS), American Institutes for Research (AIR) and the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) – have expressed interest. So, how will having a centralized assessment regulator change the way assessments are done in India? Why do need the help of foreign consultants for setting up PARAKH -- do we lack the expertise in India? How will PARAKH help secure better educational outcomes for our students?

Guest: Dr Maya John, who teaches history at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

