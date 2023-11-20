Decoding global semiconductor geopolitics and India’s strategic options | The Hindu On Books podcast

November 20, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Most of us would remember the sudden shortage of semiconductor chips during the pandemic – how it affected automobile manufacturing, delaying deliveries, and in many cases, even caused manufacturers to deliver cars without some features. But semiconductors form an integral component of not just cars but almost any high tech device we use today – from smartphones and laptops to televisions, satellites and, of course, all kinds of advanced military hardware.

As nations jockey for geopolitical dominance, in addition to traditional factors such as military capabilities and economic power, technological prowess has become another, and perhaps most critical factor. Control over the manufacture and availability of the most advanced semiconductors is a key element of geopolitical security and strategic autonomy.

And yet, geopolitics and semiconductor supply chains have mostly figured in separate debates. A new book, titled ‘When the Chips are Down’, by Pranay Lotasthane and Abhiram Manchi brings the two parallel discourses together, and also presents a framework for understanding where India fits into the picture.

Guests: Authors Pranay Kotasthane and Abhiram Manchi.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

