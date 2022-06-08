Decoding CUET: Will it level the playing field or worsen exclusion? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath June 08, 2022 19:28 IST

Dr Maya John speaks to us on CUET, why has the UGC come up with this examination and will it make higher education even more out of reach for the underprivileged.

From this year onwards, admissions to undergraduate courses in 45 central universities will happen through a Common University Entrance Test, or CUET, as it’s come to be known. The test is scheduled to take place in July. About 1.3 crore students are expected to take the test for around 5.4 lakh seats that are at stake. The test will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 13 languages, and consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Why has the UGC come up with CUET? Will it make the schools redundant, by giving a bigger role to coaching centres? Will it further undermine a student’s capacity for original thinking in favour of rote-learning? Will it make higher education even more out of reach for the underprivileged? Guest: Dr Maya John, Professor, Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



