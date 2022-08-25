Data and dams: How Kerala cracked flood management | Data Point podcast

Sonikka Loganathan August 25, 2022 13:41 IST

Sonikka Loganathan August 25, 2022 13:41 IST

In 2018, Kerala saw record rainfall, leading to widespread disaster. Although similar rainfall patterns were seen in 2022, improved dam management allowed the State prevent another disaster.

In 2018, Kerala saw record rainfall, leading to widespread disaster. Although similar rainfall patterns were seen in 2022, improved dam management allowed the State prevent another disaster.

In 2018, Kerala saw one of the worst floods in its history. Heavy monsoon rains, coupled with overflowing reservoirs killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people. Monsoon rains are not a new phenomenon for Kerala, but what threw Kerala’s flood management department off in 2018, was the fact that it was still raining in August, by which time the rain’s intensity should have subsided. In 2022, the rainfall followed a near identical pattern. But this time, the State analysed flood and dam data, and revamped their management strategies, preventing another monsoon catastrophe. In this podcast, The Hindu analyses weather patterns and dam management data. We also speak with James Wilson, who heads the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited’s Reservoir Monitoring Cell, about what went wrong in 2018, and what was done instead, this year. Guest: James Wilson: Head of Kerala State Electricity Board Limited’s (KSEBL) Reservoir Monitoring Cell, Executive Engineer, Member, Expert Advisory Group of KSEB & Member of the State Rule Curve Monitoring Committee Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan and Vignesh Radhakrishnan You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Data Point by The Hindu.



Our code of editorial values