Podcast

Dan Morain on the rise and rise of Kamala Harris | The Hindu on Books Podcast

On this episode of The Hindu On Books Podcast we speak to Dan Moraine, author of Kamala’s Way, the bestselling biography of the current US Vice president Kamala Harris. Mr. Morain has Covered California policy politics and justice related issues for more than four decades and has brought his deep knowledge to bear on this riveting narrative about the evolution of Kamala Harris from a county and then San Francisco prosecutor, to the California District Attorney, a harder to US Senator, a presidential race candidate, and finally, then candidate Joe Biden's pick as running mate.

Hosted by Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu

