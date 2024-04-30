Dalit literature: Decoding voices of resistance and despair | The Hindu On Books podcast

April 30, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Celebrated as the Dalit History Month, April is the time to reflect upon Dalit literature. There are many books in multiple Indian languages that raise issues related to caste and casteist patriarchy, oppression of the marginalised communities and their quest for equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dalit history month was started in India in 2015 by a group of young women activists who came together to assert their rights and resistance to the existing class conscious system.

April also commemorates the birth of Babasaheb Ambedkar besides celebrating and honouring the prominent figures of the community who have contributed to the Dalit movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit literature has its origins in the exploitation, persecution and exclusion of Dalits. The subjugation also gave birth to people who fought against race and ethnicity and championed civil rights movements. Treated as a strong and separate category of literature, the documentation of Dalit history and experiences lent a new voice to a more inclusive understanding of the community.

There are many books that have ushered in fresh perspectives for empowering those who have challenged oppression for social equality and human dignity. The books included in the podcast and the Bibliography are:

1. Annihilation of Caste and The Untouchables: Who Were They and Why They Became Untouchables by Dr.B R Ambedkar

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Ambedkar: A Life by Shashi Tharoor

3. Harijan by Gopinath Mohanty

4. Baluta by Daya Pawar

ADVERTISEMENT

5. When I Hid My Caste by Baburao Bagul

6. Jina Amucha by Baby Kamble

7. Karukku by Bama

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Koolamaathaari by Perumal Murugan

9. Chandal Jibon by Manoranjan Byapari

10. Joothan by Omprakash Valmiki

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more On Books podcasts:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.