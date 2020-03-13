Podcast

COVID-19: What China and South Korea got right, responses to the market crash and a regional update | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Look at the crash of global markets and how financial institutions reacted, and get a brief regional update from Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

As the spread of the coronavirus dominates headlines around the world our weekly international affairs round up from an Indian perspective tackles the issue form three angles. We discuss the progress made by China and South Korea, cited by the WHO, in containing the outbreak and the measures they took, look at the crash of global markets and how financial institutions reacted, and get a brief regional update from Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Guests: James Chau, World Health Organisation Goodwill Ambassador and host of the China Current, Raguvir Srinivasan, Business Editor, The Hindu, Meera Srinivasan, Sri Lanka Correspondent, The Hindu

