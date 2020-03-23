Podcast

Coronavirus update: India goes into lockdown | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Just as the country was coming together to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of a ‘Janta Curfew’ came the news in the evening that further curbs and restrictions — in the form of a lockdown in 75 affected districts across the country — would come into place from tonight. Life in India is set to change very drastically from Monday. We look ahead to that and also to some major debates now that are likely to play out about India‘s strategy to deal with the virus, especially with regard to testing.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu, & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Check out recent episodes on the COVID-19 developments here:

Also Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

PM Modi’s speech and where we stand now on COVID-19 in India | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

|
Also Read
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor performs at an event in Amritsar on October 17, 2019.

Coronavirus, COVID-19: Biggest single-day rise in cases, Maharashtra lockdown and Kanika Kapoor | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

|
Also Read
&nbsp;

COVID-19: Over 300 cases as India continues to deny community transmission: the latest updates | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 1:34:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/covid-19-over-300-cases-as-india-continues-to-deny-community-transmission-the-latest-updates-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31137650.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY