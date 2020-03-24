Podcast

COVID-19 — how badly will the economy be affected and what can the government do to help? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

So we’re splitting our coverage today into two episodes. In this episode, we deal with the crucial question of what this lockdown will mean for our economy and what measures the government can take to deal with it. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced some measures but a full-scale economic stimulus package is still yet to come. I talk with The Hindu’s business editor Raghuvir Srinivasan on what a stimulus package should look like, what the government can do for individuals and companies. We also briefly go into the Finance Minister’s announcements today.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

