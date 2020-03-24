In our fifth episode of the daily COVID-19 update, we start with an update from the United States, where New York has emerged as a new epicentre of the virus, now accounting for a staggering 5% of confirmed cases around the world. We look at how have things escalated to that level over there. We also get updates on a new drug that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended for use with high-risk novel Coronavirus cases and we give you an update on the evacuation and return of Indian citizens who have been stuck in different parts of the world during this crisis.

Guests: Sriram Lakshman, U.S. Correspondent, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor; & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Check out recent episodes on the COVID-19 developments here: