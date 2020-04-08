Coronavirus | Which States may want a lockdown to continue? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In collaboration with The Hindu’s data team, this episode comes to you on the cusp of an impending decision on extending the 21-day lockdown period in order to battle the spread of COVID-19. We discuss two data points in the context of a possible extension in the lockdown period — the effect that the lockdown has had thus far on unemployment rates and the State-wise tracker for confirmed cases, deaths and testing rates that provide a real-time view of where each State stands as the stipulated end of the lockdown period draws closer. We also discuss an interesting data point about Japan that provides some context about where India is at the moment.

Guest: Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu.

(Recorded on April 8, 2020)

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in