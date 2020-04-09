Coronavirus | When Korea was blindsided by its ‘super spreader’ event | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

While sections of our news media have been dominated by reporting on the Tablighi Jamaat convention and how it has turned into a major nodal point for spreading infections across the country it’s worth noting that this is not the first ‘super spreader’ event traceable to a religious group.

In this episode we look at the Shincheonji church incident in South Korea, how it was reported and how numbers relating to it were shared in the public domain. We also explore other lessons that India can take from South Korea’s handling of the pandemic so far.

Guest: Rishikesh Ramachandran, former journalist and Seoul-based marketing consultant.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in