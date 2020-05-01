Coronavirus | “We cannot let down our guard for another year” | The Hindu In Focus Podcast (Expert View)

As the end of the 40-day lockdown period approaches and we move toward a gradational exit, K. Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India, member of the ICMR’s COVID-19 task force and one of India’s most eminent doctors, takes stock of what has been achieved during this period in respect of the public health systems. With systemic weaknesses still remaining, he cautions that we would have to be on guard against the virus at least until next April or May even as he discusses details of what we can and cannot do as a society once the lockdown lifts.

Guest: K. Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India

