Coronavirus update | Travel opens up gradually, more modelling on effects of lockdown | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

This weekly update on COVID-19 in India features news on domestic travel opening up, flights bringing back Indians from abroad and the Health Ministry briefings which continue to focus on mathematical modelling to establish the effects of the lockdown and also discussing India’s recovery rates.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

