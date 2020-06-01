Coronavirus update | Tamil Nadu’s surge in cases and what the State’s strategy is from here | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Over the past few weeks Tamil Nadu has actually provided an interesting case study — some events that have led to a spike in cases, some wrong turn taken, and the Koyambedu market cluster. But the other interesting numbers that we have here are that Tamil Nadu is at the moment probably conducting the most number of COVID-19 tests in the country and that’s one of the reasons why we are registering so many cases. Interestingly, a huge percentage of these cases are asymptomatic and the mortality rate continues to be very low. So there are a number of interesting points to discuss about where we are at the moment and where we go from here.

Guest: Ramya Kannan, Tamil Nadu Bureau chief, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in