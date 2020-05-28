Podcast

Coronavirus update | Tamil Nadu’s surge in cases and what the State’s strategy can be from here | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Over the past few weeks, Tamil Nadu has actually provided an interesting case study — some events that have led to a spike in cases here, a wrong turn taken there (and the Koyambedu market cluster is definitely one). But the other interesting numbers that we have here are that the State is at the moment probably conducting the most number of COVID-19 tests in the country and that’s one of the reasons why it is registering so many cases. Interestingly, a huge percentage of these cases are asymptomatic and the mortality rate continues to be very low.

So, there are a number of interesting points to discuss about where we are at the moment and where we go from here.

Guests: Ramya Kannan, TN Bureau chief, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | May 28, 2020 12:28:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/coronavirus-update-tamil-nadus-surge-in-cases-and-what-the-states-strategy-can-be-from-here-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31690891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY