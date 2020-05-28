Coronavirus update | Tamil Nadu’s surge in cases and what the State’s strategy can be from here | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Over the past few weeks, Tamil Nadu has actually provided an interesting case study — some events that have led to a spike in cases here, a wrong turn taken there (and the Koyambedu market cluster is definitely one). But the other interesting numbers that we have here are that the State is at the moment probably conducting the most number of COVID-19 tests in the country and that’s one of the reasons why it is registering so many cases. Interestingly, a huge percentage of these cases are asymptomatic and the mortality rate continues to be very low.

So, there are a number of interesting points to discuss about where we are at the moment and where we go from here.

Guests: Ramya Kannan, TN Bureau chief, The Hindu.

