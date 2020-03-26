In the 7th episode of our daily podcast on COVID-19, we hear from a specialist in intensive care medicine in the U.K. on how rapidly the COVID-19 disease has spread and the lessons that India can take from the experience there. We also reflect on the first day of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minster Narendra Modi yesterday, on supply lines being disrupted, the sections of society affected most and questions still to be addressed.

Guests: Hugh Montgomery, professor of medicine and the director of the Centre for Human Health and Performance at University College London (interviewed by Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu), & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu