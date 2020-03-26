Podcast

Coronavirus update — lessons from the U.K, and reflecting on day 1 of the national lockdown | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In the 7th episode of our daily podcast on COVID-19, we hear from a specialist in intensive care medicine in the U.K. on how rapidly the COVID-19 disease has spread and the lessons that India can take from the experience there. We also reflect on the first day of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minster Narendra Modi yesterday, on supply lines being disrupted, the sections of society affected most and questions still to be addressed.

Guests: Hugh Montgomery, professor of medicine and the director of the Centre for Human Health and Performance at University College London (interviewed by Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor, The Hindu), & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 1:37:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/coronavirus-update-lessons-from-the-uk-and-reflecting-on-day-1-of-the-national-lockdown-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31168216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY