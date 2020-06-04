Coronavirus update | Interpreting recovery rates, and controversy over a study about HCQ | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

We take a look at India’s recovery rates, which are close to crossing 50% and analyse why that number is important and what it shows about how the disease is affecting the population even as each new day seems to bring a new 24-hour high in cases recorded.

Hydroxychloroquine is also back in the news after a study published in the reputed journal Lancet about its adverse side effects reportedly used data supplied by a dubious data analytics company in the U.S. called Sugisphere. We discuss the potential ramifications.

Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

