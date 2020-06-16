Coronavirus update | ICMR’s sero survey, the peak of COVID-19 in India, and new cases reported in Beijing

In this episode, we’ll look at two news points related to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Last week, the ICMR released some numbers from a sero survey, or a general population test for antibodies, to look at how widespread the disease is in the country. We’ll take a look at those numbers and also go a bit beyond what was in the press conference.

Another report that has been in the news recently that the ICMR is actually now trying to distance itself from is a study saying that India’s COVID-19 peak may come only in November. We’ll also get a news update on the situation in Beijing, where despite some of the world’s most stringent measures on containment, a surge of new cases is being reported.

Guests: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu; Ananth Krishnan, former Beijing Correspondent, The Hindu.