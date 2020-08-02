Podcast

Coronavirus update | Do rapid antigen tests provide reliable enough data to track the pandemic? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

In this episode, we take a look at the issues related to rapid antigen tests, as several States, led by Delhi, have started to rely on this form of testing to collate data related to positive cases. What is it not telling us? We also discuss two serological surveys, from Delhi and Mumbai respectively, and what they tell us about the effects of the disease.

Guest: Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics
Coronavirus
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Aug 2, 2020 12:54:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/coronavirus-update-do-rapid-antigen-tests-provide-reliable-enough-data-to-track-the-pandemic-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article32250741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY